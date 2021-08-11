Why Has Biden’s Approval Rating Fallen?

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why Biden’s favorability is falling and how much Democrats should worry about it. They also check in on the results from two recent primary elections in Ohio and announce the launch of FiveThirtyEight’s Redistricting Tracker.
