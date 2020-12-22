Why Georgia Isn’t Like The Other Battleground States

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates whether the new $900 billion stimulus package is a one-off attempt to avert crisis or a model for compromise in the Washington that President-elect Biden will inherit. They also discuss what makes the runoff elections in Georgia different from elections in other battleground states
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @perrybaconjr
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd
Meredith Conroy is an associate professor of political science at California State University, San Bernardino, and co-author of “Who Runs? The Masculine Advantage in Candidate Emergence.” @sidney_b