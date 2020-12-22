Menu
Why Georgia Isn’t Like The Other Battleground States

Why Georgia Isn’t Like The Other Battleground States

By , , and

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates whether the new $900 billion stimulus package is a one-off attempt to avert crisis or a model for compromise in the Washington that President-elect Biden will inherit. They also discuss what makes the runoff elections in Georgia different from elections in other battleground states

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Meredith Conroy is an associate professor of political science at California State University, San Bernardino, and co-author of “Who Runs? The Masculine Advantage in Candidate Emergence.”

Comments

Filed under

Politics Podcast (591 posts) Video (462) Georgia Senate (26)