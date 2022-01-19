Menu
Why Democrats Keep Bringing Up Voting Rights Legislation

Senate Democrats began debate on the “Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act” Tuesday even thought it’s unlikely to pass

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what’s in the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act and why Senate Democrats have taken it up despite unmoving opposition. They also ask whether a new poll showing President Biden’s approval rating at just 33 percent deserves all the attention it’s been getting.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Alex Samuels is a politics reporter at FiveThirtyEight.

Kaleigh Rogers is FiveThirtyEight’s technology and politics reporter.

Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

