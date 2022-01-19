Why Democrats Keep Bringing Up Voting Rights Legislation

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what’s in the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act and why Senate Democrats have taken it up despite unmoving opposition. They also ask whether a new poll showing President Biden’s approval rating at just 33 percent deserves all the attention it’s been getting.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Alex Samuels is a politics reporter at FiveThirtyEight. @AlexSamuelsx5
Kaleigh Rogers is FiveThirtyEight’s technology and politics reporter.
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot