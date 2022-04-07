Why Congress Is Dragging Its Feet On Pot Legalization

As Congress considers legislation that would decriminalize marijuana and end the sentencing disparity for crack and cocaine offenses, Galen Druke speaks with FiveThirtyEight contributor Lester Black on this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast about what Americans think should be done about drugs and how politicians are responding.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Lester Black is an independent journalist and the former cannabis columnist for the Seattle newspaper The Stranger. @leddder