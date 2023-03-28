Who Do Democrats Want To Win The 2024 Republican Primary?

As the informal primary contest between former president Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis heats up, it appears that Republican primary voters have cooled a little on DeSantis. But in part 2 of this week’s FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, they ask a slightly different question: who do Democrats want the GOP nominee to be and what does that tell us about how they’re thinking about 2024?
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Alex Samuels is a politics reporter at FiveThirtyEight. @AlexSamuelsx5
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot
Kaleigh Rogers is FiveThirtyEight’s technology and politics reporter.