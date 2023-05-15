Which News Outlets Do Americans Trust?

On Tuesday, voters are heading to the polls in at least three competitive races: the Kentucky Republican gubernatorial primary, the Philadelphia Democratic mayoral primary and the Jacksonville mayoral election. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen and Nathaniel preview the state of those three races. They also speak with YouGov’s Linley Sanders about a new poll showing that Democrats broadly trust news outlets more than Republicans, including even some right-leaning news outlets. And they look at how the public is reacting to last week’s scandals involving former President Donald Trump and New York Rep. George Santos.