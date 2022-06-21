Menu
Where Americans Fall On The D&D Alignment Chart

Where Americans Fall On The D&D Alignment Chart

FiveThirtyEight

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

In Part 1 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses a new poll from YouGov that asked Americans where they fall on the Dungeons and Dragons alignment chart, ranging from good to evil and lawful to chaotic. Unsurprisingly, few Americans identify as evil.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor.

Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

Politics Podcast (856 posts) Video (692) Polling (491) Dungeons & Dragons (1)