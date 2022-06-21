Where Americans Fall On The D&D Alignment Chart

In Part 1 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses a new poll from YouGov that asked Americans where they fall on the Dungeons and Dragons alignment chart, ranging from good to evil and lawful to chaotic. Unsurprisingly, few Americans identify as evil.
