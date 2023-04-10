What’s Next In The Abortion Drug Case

In part 1 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, the crew discuss the recent ruling from a federal judge in Texas that would revoke FDA approval of a drug commonly used in medication abortions.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Kaleigh Rogers is FiveThirtyEight’s technology and politics reporter.
Geoffrey Skelley is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @geoffreyvs