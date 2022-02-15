Menu
What’s Actually Driving Inflation

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why the Republican National Committee chose to censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and how different wings of the party view the violent events of Jan. 6, 2021. They also discuss the causes of hyperinflation, as Democrats and Republicans cite different culprits for the highest rate of inflation in 40 years. Plus, the gang tries to guess what Americans think about love and relationships in a Valentine’s Day-themed game.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor.

Micah Cohen is FiveThirtyEight’s managing editor.

Kaleigh Rogers is FiveThirtyEight’s technology and politics reporter.

