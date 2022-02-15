What’s Actually Driving Inflation

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why the Republican National Committee chose to censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and how different wings of the party view the violent events of Jan. 6, 2021. They also discuss the causes of hyperinflation, as Democrats and Republicans cite different culprits for the highest rate of inflation in 40 years. Plus, the gang tries to guess what Americans think about love and relationships in a Valentine’s Day-themed game.