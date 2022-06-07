What Would Make The Jan. 6 Hearings Change Minds

In Part 2 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Kaleigh Rogers and Galen Druke discuss the structure of the upcoming hearings of the House Select Committee that’s investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. They break down what they expect to see in these hearings and what factors have made past congressional hearings successful.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Kaleigh Rogers is FiveThirtyEight’s technology and politics reporter.