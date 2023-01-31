What Would It Mean If South Carolina Voted First In The Democratic Primary

In Part 2 of this week’s FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, the crew looks at how the Democratic Party’s effort to rearrange its presidential primary calendar is going and discusses the impact this resorting could have on candidate selection.
