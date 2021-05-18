What Would Have To Happen For A Third Party To Be Viable

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what would have to happen for a third party to actually be viable in the American political system. And they consider the political and scientific calculations of the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stating that vaccinated people don’t need to use masks or social distance indoors.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @geoffreyvs
Maggie Koerth is a senior science writer for FiveThirtyEight. @maggiekb1
Anna Rothschild is FiveThirtyEight’s senior producer for video. @Anna_Rothschild