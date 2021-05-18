Menu
What Would Have To Happen For A Third Party To Be Viable

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what would have to happen for a third party to actually be viable in the American political system. And they consider the political and scientific calculations of the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stating that vaccinated people don’t need to use masks or social distance indoors.

