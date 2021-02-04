Menu
What Will The Republican Party Do About The Extremists In Its Ranks?

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson and writers Ramesh Ponnuru and Henry Olsen about the future of the GOP and what the party needs to do to address the extremists and conspiracy theorists within its ranks.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

