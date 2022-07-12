What Will Democrats Do About The Supreme Court?

With the data from the most recent term in hand, the crew discusses how far to the right the Supreme Court has moved on this week’s installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast. They then break down what that means for future cases and for the legitimacy of the court overall.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd