What We Know About The New Voting Restrictions Many States Are Considering

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew contextualizes Georgia’s new voting laws and discusses the challenges facing the Biden administration on immigration policy in the short and long term.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Nathaniel Rakich is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot