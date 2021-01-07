What Trumpism Has Cost The GOP And The Nation

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to a mob of Trump supporters storming and occupying the U.S. Capitol. The gang also discusses the Senate runoff results in Georgia, where Democrats are projected to win both seats.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @perrybaconjr
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson