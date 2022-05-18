Menu
What To Make Of Mastriano’s Win In Pennsylvania’s GOP Governor Primary

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to the results in Tuesday’s primaries in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho, Kentucky and Oregon. The results are mixed in terms of which factions within each party performed well. Plus, the marquee Republican primary race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat is still too close to call and could remain that way for days.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor.

Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

