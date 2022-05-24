What To Expect In Georgia’s Long-Anticipated Primary

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew previews Tuesday’s Georgia primary as well as contests in Arkansas, Alabama, Texas and Minnesota. They also consider whether it’s too early to conclude that the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe has had little impact on the political environment.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot