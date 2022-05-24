Menu
What To Expect In Georgia’s Long-Anticipated Primary

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew previews Tuesday’s Georgia primary as well as contests in Arkansas, Alabama, Texas and Minnesota. They also consider whether it’s too early to conclude that the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe has had little impact on the political environment.

