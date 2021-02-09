Menu
What To Expect From The Senate Impeachment Trial

What To Expect From The Senate Impeachment Trial

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Tia Mitchell of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution joins to discuss what to expect from former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. The crew also looks at Republican proposals to change election laws in Georgia and other states in the wake of their 2020 presidential election loss.

