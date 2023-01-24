What To Do About George Santos

In Part 2 of this week’s FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, the crew asks why House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has declined to call Rep. George Santos to resign and considers a poll showing that 60 percent of his district’s voters want him to.
