What The Pro-Abortion Rights Win In Kansas Means For Other Elections

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why the Kansas amendment that would have ended state constitutional rights to abortion failed by such a wide margin. They also consider whether abortion as an issue will motivate voters in other elections this fall and look at the primary winners in Arizona, Missouri, Michigan and Washington.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538