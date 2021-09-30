Menu
What The Latest Crime Data Can — And Can't — Tell Us

What The Latest Crime Data Can — And Can’t — Tell Us

FiveThirtyEight

Politics Podcast

Published

This week, the FBI released nationwide crime numbers from 2020 that will likely contribute to the already tense political debate over crime and policing. Crime analyst and co-founder of AH Datalytics Jeff Asher joins the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast to unpack the numbers in the report. He discusses what the trends can and can’t tell us about what caused the spike, how crime data is gathered and Americans’ perceptions of crime.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

