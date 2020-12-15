What The COVID-19 Vaccine Means For The Political Battles To Come

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the challenges presented by both the ongoing pandemic and President Trump’s continued attempts to overturn the election results.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Clare Malone is a senior political writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ClareMalone
Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @perrybaconjr