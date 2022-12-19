What I’ve Learned After Seven Years Of Making The Politics Podcast

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, editor Chadwick Matlin turns the tables on Galen Druke and asks him questions about what he’s learned from covering the 2022 election and his time as host of the podcast. They consider how much preelection polling can tell us about the state of the country and what other sources we might rely on.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Chadwick Matlin is a deputy managing editor at FiveThirtyEight. @ChadwickMatlin