What If America Had A Lot More Political Parties?

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discuss a new survey that categorizes voters into at least four ideological quadrants and tries to imagine how voters would align if America were a multi-party democracy. They also discuss shifting American views on foreign policy and the status of the infrastructure and budget bills currently being considered in the Senate.
