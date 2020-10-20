What Full Democratic Control Of The White House And Congress Would Look Like

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew compares Joe Biden’s lead now with Hillary Clinton’s in 2016 and considers the agenda Democrats might pursue if they win the presidency, House and Senate in November.
