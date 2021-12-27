What Americans Thought About COVID, Inflation And Britney Spears In 2021

To wrap up the year, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew looks back at what Americans thought about some of the biggest political and cultural issues of 2021. They play a game of “Guess What Americans Think,” in which they guess Americans’ opinions on a wide variety of topics, including Elon Musk, inflation and Britney Spears.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd
Alex Samuels is a politics reporter at FiveThirtyEight. @AlexSamuelsx5
Micah Cohen is FiveThirtyEight’s managing editor. @micahcohen