What Americans Think Of Trump’s Indictment So Far

In Part 1 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, the crew discusses former President Donald Trump’s indictment and talk about new challengers to the Republican primary like former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior reporter for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot
Geoffrey Skelley is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @geoffreyvs