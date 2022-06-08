Were The California Primaries A Blow To The Progressive Movement?

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew breaks down the results of the June 7 primaries. Overall, more moderate candidates were able to win against challengers from the right and left flanks of both parties, although there was a sizable protest vote in some instances.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot
Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @geoffreyvs