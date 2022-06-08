Menu
Were The California Primaries A Blow To The Progressive Movement?

Were The California Primaries A Blow To The Progressive Movement?

FiveThirtyEight

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew breaks down the results of the June 7 primaries. Overall, more moderate candidates were able to win against challengers from the right and left flanks of both parties, although there was a sizable protest vote in some instances.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor.

Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

Politics Podcast (856 posts) Video (685) Featured video (209) 2022 Election (98)