We Tested Americans’ Knowledge Of Inflation. Here’s How They Responded.

FiveThirtyEight

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the races to watch in Tuesday’s primaries in Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania. They also introduce a new FiveThirtyEight collaboration with Ipsos in which we ask Americans about the issues they care most about in the run-up to the midterm elections. The first poll, coming out this week, is all about inflation.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor.

Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

