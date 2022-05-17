We Tested Americans’ Knowledge Of Inflation. Here’s How They Responded.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the races to watch in Tuesday’s primaries in Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania. They also introduce a new FiveThirtyEight collaboration with Ipsos in which we ask Americans about the issues they care most about in the run-up to the midterm elections. The first poll, coming out this week, is all about inflation.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot
Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @geoffreyvs