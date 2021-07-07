We Have A Lot Of Data From The 2020 Election. It Points To More Highly Competitive Elections.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the most notable data points from a verified voter survey by the Pew Research Center and what it means for Democratic and Republican strategies going forward. They also talk about ranked-choice voting and why the final vote count in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary has been delayed.