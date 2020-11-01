We Can’t Believe We Have To Say This, But You Win An Election By Being Ahead When All The Votes Are Counted

Many pollsters released their final polls of the 2020 election over the weekend. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew analyzes what the recent data tells us about the state of the race in its final days.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Clare Malone is a senior political writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ClareMalone
Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @perrybaconjr