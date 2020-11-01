Menu
We Can’t Believe We Have To Say This, But You Win An Election By Being Ahead When All The Votes Are Counted

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Clare Malone is a senior political writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

2020 Election (1079 posts) Politics Podcast (554) Video (432)