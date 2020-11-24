Trump Probably Won’t Be The Last Politician To Reject An Election Outcome Without Evidence

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses President Trump’s continued refusal to concede and his attempts to subvert the results of the election. They also consider how the government is responding to rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Clare Malone is a senior political writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ClareMalone
Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @perrybaconjr