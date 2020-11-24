Menu
Trump Probably Won’t Be The Last Politician To Reject An Election Outcome Without Evidence

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses President Trump’s continued refusal to concede and his attempts to subvert the results of the election. They also consider how the government is responding to rising number of COVID-19 cases.

