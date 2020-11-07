This Was A Pretty Good Map For Biden

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to the news that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are set to become the next president and vice president, respectively, of the United States.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @perrybaconjr
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson