There Won’t Be Many Competitive Districts Left After This Round Of Gerrymandering

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what the future of the budget reconciliation bill might look like in the Senate and why some provisions in the bill are more popular than the bill itself. They also check in on where the redistricting process stands around the country and ask what the two parties should be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Kaleigh Rogers is FiveThirtyEight’s technology and politics reporter.
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot