The War In Afghanistan Is Officially Ending. Now What?

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, Robert Crews, a professor of history at Stanford University, joins to reflect on the history of the Taliban and talk about the current political landscape in Afghanistan. The podcast crew also discusses how Americans are responding to the Biden administration’s handling of the end of the Afghanistan War.
