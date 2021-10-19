Menu
Polls Show A Close Governor’s Race In Virginia

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew talks about why President Biden’s approval rating is underwater, what the consequences are for Democrats and what they can do about it. They also check in on the upcoming Virginia governor’s race and discuss a FiveThirtyEight report about how Congress may have inadvertently legalized THC, the main psychoactive component of marijuana.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor.

Micah Cohen is FiveThirtyEight’s managing editor.

