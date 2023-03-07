The Poll That Ended Dilbert

In part 2 of this week’s FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, the crew breaks down the Rasmussen Reports poll that Dilbert creator Scott Adams went on a racist rant over in this week’s GUOP/BUOP.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior reporter for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot