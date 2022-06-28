The Political Consequences Of Overturning Roe v. Wade

In Part 1 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion. Which states now have abortion bans in place, how have Americans across the political spectrum responded, and how could this decision impact the 2022 midterm elections?

The crew also analyzes two other notable opinions recently released by the Supreme Court: the ruling on a gun law in New York that has significant implications for gun control in five other states and a ruling on prayer in public schools.