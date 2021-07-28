The Mysterious Case Of 2020’s Polling Error

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks back at the record number of Democrats who ran for president in 2020 and assesses where they are now. They also review a new report from the American Association for Public Opinion Research on why election polls were historically off in 2020.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Alex Samuels is a politics reporter at FiveThirtyEight. @AlexSamuelsx5
Micah Cohen is FiveThirtyEight’s managing editor. @micahcohen
Nathaniel Rakich is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot