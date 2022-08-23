The Many Ongoing Investigations Into Donald Trump

What happens when a former president is facing all kinds of legal liability on the federal and local level, but is also still the de facto party leader and considering another run for the White House? In part two of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew dives into four major investigations into former president Donald Trump’s actions, the legal consequences he could be facing, and how the American public is reacting to these evolving cases. Then senior elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich gives a quick overview of the New York congressional and Florida primaries we are tracking this Tuesday.