Menu
The Longer Democrats Debate Their Infrastructure Plan, The Less Popular It Could Become

The Longer Democrats Debate Their Infrastructure Plan, The Less Popular It Could Become

By , , and

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the potential sticking points of the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan and debates whether to consider it a bipartisan initiative, given that many Republican voters support it but Republican lawmakers do not. The team also looks at how the Republican Party has reacted after its recent electoral losses.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor.

Micah Cohen is FiveThirtyEight’s managing editor.

Comments

Filed under

Politics Podcast (618 posts) Video (503) The Biden Administration (38) Infrastructure (13)