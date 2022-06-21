Menu
The Final-ish Map Of New Congressional Districts

The Final-ish Map Of New Congressional Districts

FiveThirtyEight

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

The latest redistricting cycle is almost over, and we have a nearly finalized national map of new districts to assess. In Part 2 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew breaks down how the new map falls along partisan lines and why there are a record-low number of competitive districts.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor.

Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

Politics Podcast (856 posts) Video (692) Polling (491) Gerrymandering (74) Redistricting (74) 2022 Midterms (45)