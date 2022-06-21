The Final-ish Map Of New Congressional Districts

The latest redistricting cycle is almost over, and we have a nearly finalized national map of new districts to assess. In Part 2 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew breaks down how the new map falls along partisan lines and why there are a record-low number of competitive districts.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot
Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @geoffreyvs