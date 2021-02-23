The Democrats’ COVID Relief Bill Is Popular. That Doesn’t Mean Republicans Will Vote For It.

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at the popularity of the Democrats’ COVID-19 relief plan and how both Democrats and Republicans are thinking about its provisions. They also track the latest voting restrictions introduced by Georgia Republicans and ask whether a recent survey of Americans’ attitudes about secession is a good or bad use of polling.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson