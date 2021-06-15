The Democratic Establishment Is Winning Elections. But Are Progressives Winning The Debate?

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the results of New Jersey’s and Virginia’s primary elections and looks at the debate playing out between the two parties over how much taxes wealthy Americans and corporations should be paying. They also consider whether a new poll showing a rebound in America’s reputation abroad is a good or bad use of polling.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @geoffreyvs