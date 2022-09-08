The Biggest Historical Midterm Upsets And Other Election Trivia

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew analyzes the media attention surrounding the CDC’s recently published life expectancy report for 2021 and the political implications of falling life expectancy beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then the team discusses how they expect the next few months leading up to the midterm elections to play out based on historical trends.​​ Finally, they play a game of midterm trivia, reviewing the largest midterm election swings, key policy issues, and how Americans have followed past midterm news.