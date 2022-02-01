Menu
The 7 Most Important Senate Races, Ranked

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates whether a recent Gallup poll showing that more Americans identify with the GOP than the Democratic Party is a “good or bad use of polling.” They also rank the Senate races that will be most important in determining which party controls the chamber next year.

