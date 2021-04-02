The 2021 Elections That Will Show Us Where The Parties Are Headed

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the 2021 gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey and California’s likely gubernatorial recall election. They also look at mayoral elections, which are taking place in more than two dozen major cities, and special elections for a handful of vacant House seats.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Alex Samuels is a politics reporter at FiveThirtyEight. @AlexSamuelsx5
Nathaniel Rakich is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot
Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @geoffreyvs