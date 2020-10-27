Surprise! October Surprises Don’t Usually Decide Elections

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the October surprises we’ve seen so far this year and the likelihood of another late development shaking up the race for president. The gang also answers more listener questions.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Clare Malone is a senior political writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ClareMalone
Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @perrybaconjr