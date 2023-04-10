Republicans Amplified Pro-Gun Control Protesters In Tennessee

In part 2 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, the crew turns its attention to the recent expulsion of two Tennessee lawmakers from the state House for their role in recent gun control protests.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Kaleigh Rogers is FiveThirtyEight’s technology and politics reporter.
Geoffrey Skelley is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @geoffreyvs