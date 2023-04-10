Republicans Amplified Pro-Gun Control Protesters In Tennessee

Republicans Amplified Pro-Gun Control Protesters In Tennessee

FiveThirtyEight

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

In part 2 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, the crew turns its attention to the recent expulsion of two Tennessee lawmakers from the state House for their role in recent gun control protests.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Kaleigh Rogers is FiveThirtyEight’s technology and politics reporter.

Geoffrey Skelley is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

